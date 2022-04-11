Woodcoin One Day Volume Reaches $10,962.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $10,962.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.75 or 0.07418413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00255301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00739747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00540960 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00374049 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

