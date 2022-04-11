Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 7,033 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Allstate by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.