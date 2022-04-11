Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $253.00. 98,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

