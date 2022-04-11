Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 719,319 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon stock remained flat at $$23.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

