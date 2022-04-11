Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $476,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.80. 238,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

