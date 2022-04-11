Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

UBER traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

