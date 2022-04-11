Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 174,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,332. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

