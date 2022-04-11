Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

WWD stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

