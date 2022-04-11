Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $460,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

A number of research firms have commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 161,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,453 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

