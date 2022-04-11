World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE WWE opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 335,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

