Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 8.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.82. 16,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 458,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 124,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

