Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $35.62

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.62, but opened at $34.37. Xometry shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 982 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,327 shares of company stock worth $3,988,852.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $159,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Xometry by 1,926.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

