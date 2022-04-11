Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Snap-on by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $208.40 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

