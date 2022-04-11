Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,178 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.28 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

