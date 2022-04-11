Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comerica by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 371,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,335,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

