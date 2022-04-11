Xponance Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

