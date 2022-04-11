Xponance Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

NVST stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

