Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.60 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

CDK Global Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.