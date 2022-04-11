Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after acquiring an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

