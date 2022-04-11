Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

