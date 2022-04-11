Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.30. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 11,680 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

