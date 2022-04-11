Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.30. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 11,680 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.