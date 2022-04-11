Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $488.14 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
