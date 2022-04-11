Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,000 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 328,575 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TNL opened at $49.16 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Profile (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.