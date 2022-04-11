Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 103,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $10,090,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

