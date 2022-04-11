Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

