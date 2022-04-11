Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $229.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average of $274.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.