Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
