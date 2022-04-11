Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.