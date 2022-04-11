Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $40.25 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.