Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 114,796 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 114,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 297,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

