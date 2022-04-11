Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

