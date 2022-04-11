Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,144. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

