Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

