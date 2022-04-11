Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million.

OGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

