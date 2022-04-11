Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. 2,199,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.