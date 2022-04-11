Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. 2,199,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

