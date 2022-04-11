Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

COTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $38,737,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.