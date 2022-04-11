Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $26.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO opened at $6.34 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

