Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will post $817.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $867.42 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

NYSE STN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 45,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,982. Stantec has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

