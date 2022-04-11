Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

HSY opened at $223.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. Hershey has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $224.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.