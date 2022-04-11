Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) to report $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.48 million and the highest is $118.90 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $488.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $495.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $543.06 million, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $545.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. 3,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

