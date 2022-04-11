Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Veritex posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after buying an additional 98,328 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

