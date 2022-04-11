Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.26 Million

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to announce $91.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $92.51 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $79.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $452.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $480.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $549.66 million, with estimates ranging from $519.32 million to $580.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 17,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

