Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to report $735.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.00 million and the highest is $756.60 million. Zynga reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $76,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

