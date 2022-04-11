Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.87 Million

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report $656.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.74 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $133.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

