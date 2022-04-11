Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

INFY traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 6,641,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,825,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

