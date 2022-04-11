Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) to post $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28,638.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 110,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

