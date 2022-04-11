Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

