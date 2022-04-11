Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.