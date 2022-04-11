Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Hays has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

