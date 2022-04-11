Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AON (NYSE:AON) to “Buy”

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top line has been growing on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid contributions from Reinsurance Solutions, Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Wealth Solutions segments continue to drive the company's top-line growth. It has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. The firm expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Shares of Aon have outperformed its industry in a year. It engages in prudent deployment of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividend payments. However, elevated operating expenses can put pressure on margins. Its high long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about solvency level. Exposure to forex bothers.”

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

AON stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.58. 4,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,641. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $336.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

