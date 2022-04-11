Zacks Investment Research Upgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

